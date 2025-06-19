Alpine: Briatore Dismisses Rumours of Colapinto's Exit

Jun.19 - Flavio Briatore has lashed out at a journalist who asked him about "rumours" regarding Franco Colapinto's future at Alpine.

In the official statement revealing that Jack Doohan had been ousted and would be replaced by Colapinto, it said the Argentine rookie was only promised five races.

Briatore, the team's executive advisor, denied the five-race limit - although he admitted that Colapinto's initial outings had left him "unhappy".

Understandably, a journalist for La Voz del Interior newspaper asked Briatore about the ongoing "rumours" about the 21-year-old driver's future.

"What rumours?" the 75-year-old hit back.

The journalist clarified that it seems that Colapinto is still under evaluation about his performance. "I don't think there are any rumours," Briatore restated.

"The team is fine with Franco, period. He is part of the team. I don't know what you are talking about."

Some, however, have noticed that when speaking about Alpine's current driver lineup, he often also mentions team reserve Paul Aron. Mick Schumacher has also been linked with the Renault-owned team.

"The problem is that the press publishes a lot of rubbish," Briatore fired back. "It's your fault, not ours.

"All of these stories come from Argentina. Don't ask me - you keep saying 'Franco this, Franco that'.

"In fact, if you continue like this, it's not good for Franco at all. If you're really a professional and want the best for him, you have to support him, not push him."

According to the aforementioned original media statement, Austria could be Colapinto's last grand prix in the Alpine cockpit, as it completes the five-race run since Imola.

When asked about that, Briatore insisted: "I already said - the only deadline is for you.

"We have to support Franco. He is young, a good asset to Argentina and he is doing well. We have to support him and in Argentina they have to do the same.

"Forget those rumours. If there are rumours, ask me."

