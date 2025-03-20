Alpine Boss Talks About Drivers' Lineup Saga: Doohan or Colapinto?

Mar.20 - Alpine boss Oliver Oakes has defended the team's decision to sign no fewer than four reserve drivers for 2025.

The pressure on rookie Jack Doohan's shoulders at present is at fever-pitch, with team advisor Flavio Briatore clearly lining up Franco Colapinto to take over the race seat sooner or later.

"I have one guy chasing my seat," the Australian rookie said, "but we actually have four now. If you didn't realise, we have four reserves. All four of them, not just Franco, probably want my seat and if not, Pierre (Gasly)'s as well."

Indeed, Paul Aron was signed late in 2024, followed by Colapinto and Ryo Hirakawa, with the latest edition being Kush Maini, a 24-year-old Formula 2 driver from India.

Oakes defends the bustling roster.

"Paul was already in our program, and the Franco opportunity presented itself as a choice for the future," he is quoted as saying by France's Auto Hebdo.

"The driver market will evolve, and we wanted to have long-term options. Not to mention that we need these reserve drivers for TPC testing, the simulator, etc."

Oakes acknowledges that the pressure on Doohan's shoulders is immense, but he also insisted: "Obviously, no regular driver likes to feel pressure like that.

"But Pierre and Jack know they have our full support."

