AlphaTauri's revamp: New name and closer ties to Red Bull Racing in 2024

Jun.29 - Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed that AlphaTauri will have a new name for 2024.

It has already been announced that Red Bull's second Formula 1 team will undergo a full leadership shakeup at the end of the year, with Laurent Mekies (Ferrari) and Peter Bayer (FIA) drafted in to replace Franz Tost.

"There will also be new sponsors and a new name," Marko told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

AlphaTauri is Red Bull's new fashion brand, but the team was originally called Toro Rosso - the Italian translation for Red Bull - following the Minardi buyout.

Now, the Faenza based outfit will get much closer to the parent team Red Bull Racing.

"The direction is clear," Marko said. "It (AlphaTauri) will be based on Red Bull Racing as far as the regulations allow.

"Do-it-yourself construction is the wrong way."

The decisions follow a period of uncertainty in the wake of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz's death late last year, with Marko apparently not getting along well with the new CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

"Everything has worked out now and we have the freedom we need, as well as the budget," Marko, 80, insisted. "Everything is in the green and Oliver Mintzlaff and I also have a corresponding exchange."

As for AlphaTauri, however, another driver change for 2024 currently seems likely.

"Basically, Yuki (Tsunoda) is having a very good season with unfortunate results and penalties, but the performance is right," Marko said.

"But we're not satisfied with Nyck de Vries, so we're looking into that too."

