AlphaTauri Confirms Tsunoda & Ricciardo for next F1 season

Scuderia AlphaTauri is pleased to announce its full driver line up for the 2024 season as Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo continue to race for the team. Current Japanese Super Formula title contender and Scuderia AlphaTauri driver, Liam Lawson will reprise his role as reserve driver for both Red Bull teams, focusing on testing, simulator sessions and development work, attending all the races full time.

Hometown hero, Yuki Tsunoda, joined Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021 has matured into a fierce racer who has improved race by race, year after year. His undoubtful natural talent and constant improvement paired with his ability to integrate into the team are seen as necessary indicators for a further development as a driver.

“I’m so happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2024 Formula 1 season”, said Yuki Tsunoda. “I’m looking forward to continuing to fight and collaborate with the team and Daniel. Obviously, I’ll push as much as possible for the rest of the season and beyond, to progress as a driver. I’m grateful for Red Bull and Honda, for continuing to support and believe in me, and very happy and thankful to continue the partnership.”

Daniel Ricciardo joined what was then Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2012, to earn a seat in 2014 at Red Bull Racing, where he scored numerous Podiums and won 8 Grand Prix including the prestigious Monaco GP. His personal attitude and racing experience will be precious assets in 2024.

Confirming his commitment to the team, Daniel Ricciardo commented, “I’m stoked to be driving with Yuki again next year and continuing the journey with Scuderia AlphaTauri. Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it’s an exciting time for the Team. We are building and it is a great feeling. There is a lot of work to do, but we are heading in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to. Bring on 2024!”

The youngest driver on the grid in Suzuka this weekend, 21-year-old, Liam Lawson has been more than impressive in Japan’s Super Formula, currently lying second in the championship with one round remaining. He has already impressed in Formula 1 by scoring points after only two races completed with Scuderia AlphaTauri as a last-minute reserve for the injured Daniel Ricciardo and will provide valuable contribution to both teams in reserve for the 2024 season.

“Next year, the technical regulations remain largely unchanged,” said Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal, “and it was therefore logical to go for continuity in our driver line-up too. I am very pleased with the development that Yuki has shown over the last two and a half years with our team and with Daniel’s great race-winning experience we will have one of the most competitive driver pairings on the grid in 2024. Peter (Bayer) and Laurent (Mekies) will have a great duo to start the new season in the right direction. As for Liam, who has impressed everyone in his races so far, he will definitely help the team in his development role as a third driver, and I’m sure he will have a future in Formula One soon.”

Peter Bayer, Scuderia AlphaTauri CEO: “We are in a privileged position, where we have access to multiple great talents from the Red Bull world. This is a credit to the work that Dr. Marko has been doing for many years. Both Daniel and Yuki have not just shown fantastic race craft but are also great global ambassadors for our team and our sport. Liam put himself in the spotlight of F1 in only three races and I am very happy that we can continue to prepare him for his future.”

