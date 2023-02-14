AlphaTauri Boss Pushes Tsunoda for More F1 Points in 2023

Feb.14 - AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost says Yuki Tsunoda must score "a lot more points" in 2023.

Japanese Tsunoda, 22, is kicking off his third consecutive season in Formula 1 with the second Red Bull-owned team.

He was notably erratic on debut in 2021 and subsequently relocated at Dr Helmut Marko's behest from the UK to Italy, to be closer to AlphaTauri's Faenza factory.

Tsunoda finished 17th overall in 2022.

"He is a highly talented driver and now also has two years of Formula 1 experience," team boss Tost said at the launch of AlphaTauri's 2023 campaign in New York.

The Austrian is quoted by Krone newspaper: "Of course he has to score a lot more points than last year."

Tost also acknowledges that the team needs to give Tsunoda, and his new rookie teammate Nyck de Vries, a "much more competitive car" this season.

"Yuki's goal must always be to get into the third qualifying phase and the points," Tost added.

For his part, Tsunoda admits he "underestimated" how difficult Formula 1 would be "but now I've figured out the things that are really important".

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: