Alonso wants Indy 500-style orange McLaren

Jan.29 - Fernando Alonso has admitted he would like McLaren to adopt an all orange colour scheme in F1 this year.

Last year, the Spaniard drove the British team's orange and black livery, but then contested the fabled Indy 500 with an all 'papaya' McLaren entry.

"I'm happy with any colour, but orange is part of the DNA of McLaren," Alonso is quoted by Speed Week.

"So it would be nice if we saw an orange car like my Indycar," he admitted.

