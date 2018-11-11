ï»¿ Alonso to tackle Indy 500 & Le Mans again in 2019 | F1-Fansite.com
Alonso to tackle Indy 500 & Le Mans again in 2019

Alonso driving the IndyCar in 2017 during the Indianapolis 500.

Written by Leopold Pleijsier

Nov.11 - Fernando Alonso will try to win the Indy 500 once again in 2019.

Last year, the Spaniard came close until his McLaren entry, in collaboration with Michael Andretti's Indycar outfit, broke down.

Alonso is retiring from F1 after the forthcoming Abu Dhabi grand prix, but he will race Le Mans again next year and now it has been confirmed that the Indy 500 is on the agenda as well.

"I've made clear for some time my desire to achieve the triple crown," he said.

"I had an incredible experience at Indianapolis in 2017 and I knew in my heart of hearts I had to go back if the opportunity was there."

