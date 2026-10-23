Alonso Still Won't Confirm Dakar Return After Morocco Test

Photographed in a rally-raid car in the Moroccan desert, Fernando Alonso still insists there is nothing to see here.

Fernando Alonso is still refusing to confirm a return to the Dakar Rally, despite being spotted testing a rally-raid car in Morocco.

The two-time world champion was photographed last week driving a Prodrive-built prototype near Merzouga, with former Dakar winner Marc Coma also involved in the running.

What did Alonso say about the Dakar test?

Asked about the pictures, the Aston Martin driver played the whole thing down.

"Every week I'm driving a different car," he told reporters.

"I do a lot of karting, and there are no rumours that I'll be racing in the World Karting Championship," Alonso added.

"I drove Senna's historic car in Barcelona, and there were no rumours that I would be racing in the Historic Grand Prix."

Why the Dakar still appeals to Alonso

Alonso did, however, make clear why the rally still tempts him.

"I love driving. It's in my nature," said the 45-year-old.

"I did the Dakar Rally in 2020, it was the toughest challenge for me. It's the most difficult and different for an F1 driver because of the driving techniques and reading the terrain."

"It's the opposite of F1, which is why it's so appealing."

Can Alonso combine the Dakar with Formula 1?

Not easily, by his own admission.

"It's difficult to combine the Dakar Rally and F1 in the same season, just like I said in Singapore," said Alonso.

That answer keeps the door open without confirming anything. It is the same line he has held since the first reports of a Dakar comeback surfaced earlier this month.

Is Alonso worried about Aston Martin-Honda?

Alonso was also asked about Aston Martin-Honda's recent problems, particularly after a difficult Singapore weekend.

"It's not something that worries us," the Spaniard insisted.

"We know what we need to improve, we're very clear about that. We're all united, and I think good things are coming in the future."

"As I said, the first thing is to understand the problems."

Alonso welcomes IndyCar to Barcelona

Alonso, an ambassador for the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, also welcomed credible rumours that IndyCar is heading to the Spanish track in 2027.

"It's going to be great, historic for our country and Barcelona," he said.

"That's the beauty of having a permanent circuit, you can always race and practice there every day of the year."

He noted that Barcelona has also hosted WEC and MotoGP.

"That's the huge advantage when you compare it to street circuits," Alonso added.

"Barcelona is crucial for motorsport in Spain. We can't survive without them, young drivers can't, they have to have a circuit like this."

"Indy reflects how fortunate we are."

Fast Facts: Alonso and the Dakar Test location Merzouga, Morocco Car Prodrive prototype Previous Dakar 2020 Status Not confirmed IndyCar Barcelona tipped for 2027

Related: Alonso Spotted Testing Dakar Car After 2027 Denial?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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