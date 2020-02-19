Alonso says he will race in 2020 Indy 500

Fernando Alonso says he will be racing in May's Indianapolis 500.

That is despite the fact that Honda reportedly vetoed his deal with the top Andretti team, and Ed Carpenter's team said it also could not accommodate the Spaniard.

But when asked by a fan if he will be in the Indy 500 field this year, El Mundo Deportivo newspaper quoted Alonso as replying: "Of course.

"I have said and you know that it is the biggest challenge I have in this quieter schedule for me with fewer races. I am going for the triple crown," the 38-year-old added.





When asked if he has a deal already in place, Alonso quipped: "What do you think?"

Alonso was much less clear about his future in Formula 1, having said earlier that he is considering a return in 2021.

"I don't know yet but it's what I am asked the most," he replied, adding that it is "false" that he is already in talks with a team.

"I will see in the summer. In F1 there are not many challenges for me as I already conquered it. So if I return it is for enjoyment, not because I need to.

"I have other dreams to fulfil with more priority," the two-time world champion added.

