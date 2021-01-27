Alonso says he hopes 2022 season rules improve F1 problems

Jan.27 - Fernando Alonso may be returning to Formula 1 this year, but he is hoping the sport becomes significantly better in 2022.

The two-time world champion, who has been on sabbatical for two years, is referring to the sweeping new regulations that have been delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic.

"I think the 2022 regulations will be a step in the right direction," the 39-year-old Spaniard told Italian radio Rai.

"I hope it is a competition with the cars closer together, with more overtaking and less predictable results. Now, we all know more or less what the result will be before the grand prix starts," Alonso added.

"That takes away the excitement," said the 2021 Alpine driver.

"We have a budget ceiling coming into effect from this year, so the big teams can no longer always have an advantage by spending unlimitedly. The ideas are good. We'll see if the results are good too."

Fellow Spaniard Jaime Alguersuari, who walked away from motor racing completely when he lost his Red Bull backing in 2011, said he already felt alienated from Formula 1 a decade ago.

"It has changed so much even since then," he told Radio Marca.

"It is not for me. I do not understand good drivers having to pay to race, or the very high cost for the teams.

"I cannot contemplate that there are parents of the drivers who own the teams. The values of the sport are not what I understood," the 30-year-old added.

