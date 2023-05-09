Alonso Praises Stroll's Team-first Attitude in Contrast to Ocon's Ego
May 9 - Fernando Alonso has aimed a jibe at his former Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon.
The 41-year-old former two-time champion is enjoying a true second competitive spring so far in 2023, with a string of podium finishes behind the dominant Red Bulls.
Alonso is also tackling his reputation for being a trouble-maker within a team, happily supporting his teammate Lance Stroll - the son of Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll.
Alonso says Stroll will be on the grid for the "next 10 to 15 years" so he is happy to offer support.
"You're like a life coach," Max Verstappen laughed after the Miami GP in conversation with Alonso. "The last race you were like 'try my brake balance!'"
But Alonso told El Mundo Deportivo that the reason he is getting on so well with 24-year-old Stroll is because of his attitude - which he says is in total contrast to his 2023 teammate Esteban Ocon.
"Lance is a driver who thinks like a teammate," he is quoted by the Spanish sports newspaper.
"Last year, the opposite happened to me. I was always my teammate's first target and that obviously is something that does not always benefit the team."
Alonso says he is also feeling the full support of Aston Martin.
"I think I've been always motivated, always working hard. I probably didn't always have the team believing in my performance - my ability to setup the car as well and to move forward.
"I didn't change anything but Aston Martin changed everything for me."
However, he admits that after four podiums from five races so far in 2023, he is now hoping to end up one or even two more steps higher on the podium.
"But, you know, the two Red Bulls are always unbreakable and they are always super-fast," said Alonso. "But maybe Monaco, maybe Barcelona we have a possibility."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Slightly savage towards Ocon.
Well Ocon makes silly choices on the track once in a while. Remember his crazy fights with Pérez at Force India and I still can't believe what Ocon did in Brazil 2018, when he almost took out the raceleader Verstappen, trying to unlap himself!
I guess this video says it all... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGbIyB1plZ4
It’s getting hard to see any missteps by AMR these days. There’s a story out that Honda will be their engine partner come 2026. Combined with some great hires elsewhere, Mr. Stroll is building a brand that will be a magnet for others with talent, a desire to win, and access to pockets that are deep provided you deliver. I wouldn’t be surprised that FA, when finished behind the wheel, has an option to stay with the company…maybe a future Team Principal.