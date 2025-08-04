Alonso Praises Gabriel Bortoleto and Takes a Dig at British Drivers

Aug.4 - Gabriel Bortoleto's Formula 1 rise continued in Hungary, as the Sauber rookie outqualified and outraced Nico Hulkenberg once again.

The 2024 Formula 2 champion started seventh and finished sixth at the Hungaroring - both career bests - while Hulkenberg qualified and finished 13th. It was the third time in the last four races that Bortoleto started inside the top ten.

Veteran F1 journalist Roger Benoit noted on Sunday: "Who would have thought a month ago that the 2024 Formula 2 champion would suddenly explode like this? For the third time in the last four races, Bortoleto started from the top ten - teammate Hulkenberg never did."

He wrote in Blick: "And each time, the Brazilian brought valuable points to Hinwil."

Bortoleto is managed by Fernando Alonso's A14 Management, and after the Hungarian GP, Alonso made his feelings clear: "He's the best rookie of his generation.

"If he was English or something and finished sixth for Sauber, he'd be on the front page of all the papers."

Both Bortoleto and Hulkenberg are already confirmed for Audi's 2026 F1 team, but recent form seems to be tilting in the Brazilian's favour.

Despite a narrow deficit in season-long qualifying and race stats, Bortoleto has arguably emerged as Sauber's sharper weapon in recent rounds.

Even former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who lives on a major farm in Brazil, weighed in from the paddock in Hungary, revealing his personal role in Bortoleto's F1 entry.

"I'm glad we were able to help the Bortoleto family with their entry into Formula 1," said the 94-year-old. "The boy is worth his weight in gold."

