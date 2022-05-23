Alonso not apologising for his FIA criticism

May 23 - Fernando Alonso has refused to apologise for comments that reportedly could have left him with a disrepute charge courtesy of the governing FIA.

In Barcelona, but also in the days prior, the two-time world champion launched a stinging criticism of Formula 1's latest race officials, calling them the "most worrying thing" about the sport.

He lashed out at co-race director Niels Wittich, and slammed a penalty he received in Miami.

"It was just incompetence from the stewards," said the 40-year-old. "They were not very professional, I think."

After making the comments, Alonso was seen chatting with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Wittich's co-race director, Eduardo Freitas, at the Alpine motorhome.

Some reports suggest the FIA was even considering a disrepute charge.

"Alonso will make a good public statement about the FIA during the race weekend," an unnamed FIA official is quoted by the Swiss newspaper Blick.

When asked on Sunday about his conversation with FIA president Ben Sulayem and other F1 officials, Alpine's Alonso confirmed that it took place.

"I talk to him regularly," Alonso told AS newspaper. "He knew my opinion after Miami so he was aware of everything.

"In the end, we all try to help each other," said the Spaniard. "The FIA, the drivers, we are all in the same boat - we want the sport to be fairer and better.

"It was a good conversation and we are moving forward."

When asked if he would be going so far as to issue an apology, however, Alonso insisted: "Apologise? Why?"

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport suspects that negotiations with both Alpine and Aston Martin over a 2023 contract for Alonso kicked off in Spain.

"When Flavio Briatore appeared in the paddock on Saturday, we began to imagine that something was happening," said the newspaper's correspondent Mario Salvini.

