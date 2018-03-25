F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1 News
Home / F1 News / Alonso: McLaren will challenge top 3 in 2018

F1 News

Alonso: McLaren will challenge top 3 in 2018

Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia. Thursday 22 March 2018. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.
Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia. Thursday 22 March 2018. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.

Mar.25 - Fernando Alonso says he is confident McLaren will eventually challenge the top three teams in 2018.

However, as the British team began its new Renault-powered era in Melbourne, the Spaniard did not even make it into Q3.

"We must start looking at the three top teams," Alonso told the Movistar broadcaster after qualifying.

"We know what is coming for the car for Bahrain, China and Spain," he added.

Team boss Eric Boullier confirmed: "There are pieces for the car that we could not use here in Australia that are coming for the next races.

"Here it has been what we expected in the winter -- close to the top 10. We know there is more performance to be higher on the grid. We know there is more to come," he added.

"We're not where we want to be, and nor do I think Fernando is happy with the qualifying here. But Fernando is happy with the potential we still have to get out of the car.

"I think that's why he can say that he is happy," said Boullier.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now
Mexico flag Brazil '18AvailableBook Now