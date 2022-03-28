Alonso eyes 'two or three' more F1 seasons now

Mar.28 - It could be up to "seven years" before Renault-owned Alpine finally join the fight for the world championship at the very front of Formula 1.

The French team has made much of Alonso's so-called 'El Plan' for victories and titles, and the 2022 car does look to be one of the best at the front of an intensely-packed midfield.

But Alonso, 40, is not willing to say when the breakthrough will be made.

"I hope it's as soon as possible as I'm not going to drive forever," he told the broadcaster DAZN.

"We're all working 100 percent so let's see how long it takes us. We don't know if it will come in 2, 3, 5 or 7 years, but I hope it will be as soon as possible," the Spaniard added.

Alonso even thinks it's too soon to say where Alpine currently stacks up in the 2022 pecking order.

"I think we still need 4 or 5 races to make any judgement," he said in Saudi Arabia.

"But if we talk about Alpine's performance, we are happy with the points we have so far and now it's in our hands to progress with these new regulations."

Alonso says Alpine has had a "mentality change" over the winter.

"Renault has been struggling in the midfield for the last few years and we believe it is time to change this and dream big," he said.

"Now we have the opportunity to all spend the same money as everyone else so there are no more excuses that we can't spend what the others are."

Therefore, he says he is happy to keep racing in Formula 1 at least for a few more seasons.

"I still have a lot to offer," said the two-time champion. "Right now I am enjoying F1 a lot.

"I enjoy the racing but F1 is also many other activities off the track and I am enjoying them too. That's why I think that for at least two or three years we will still see each other here.

"I have never felt that it was a disadvantage to be a little older."

