Alonso doubts Hamilton can choose his next year's teammate
Jul.9 - Fernando Alonso doubts that his former teammate Lewis Hamilton will have a say about who he will be teamed up with next year at Mercedes.
It is suggested that while Toto Wolff would like to promote George Russell for 2022 and beyond, seven time world champion Hamilton is pushing hard to keep Valtteri Bottas in place.
"What I think is what we all think," Alonso, 39, told Spanish media this week.
"As a driver, normally you never have the option of choosing your teammate.
"You race for your team and they always choose the teammate they think is appropriate for the good of the team and you have to accept it.
"But I don't know the situation they have within Mercedes, or what agreements they have. At the same time, it doesn't interest me either," the two-time world champion insisted.
Bottas is a really nice guy. And he can drive really fast. But he hasn't got the competitive spirit. And, even worse, he doesn't seem to have good luck; otherwise he would be much higher in the ratings. So I have to say, Mercedes should replace him by Russel next year. No, Hamilton won't like it, because he will have real competition. But that is what we need to get real racing excitement!
i think we are all fed up with the merc dominance, not helped by hamiltons head being lodged so far up his arse, preaching to us how we should live/act/think,
We want RACERS , if i want to be preached at , ill go to church