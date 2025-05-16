Alonso Comments on Aston Martin’s Imola Upgrades

May 16 – Fernando Alonso says he learned through the media that he will not be at the wheel of Aston Martin’s newly-upgraded car in Imola practice.

Although the technical team under Adrian Newey is focusing almost exclusively on the 2026 project, a small aerodynamics working group has prepared a new floor and upper bodywork for the uncompetitive current car at Imola.

“I read this morning in the media that Lance (Stroll) will drive it,” Alonso, without a single point so far this season, told Spanish journalists.

“I’ll meet with the team and find out more,” he added.

It is not unusual for upgrades to only be available for one car initially, as was recently the case at Red Bull. At Imola, however, Red Bull’s developments are on “both cars,” advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed.

At Aston Martin, however, only one updated car is ready – for team owner Lawrence Stroll’s son. “At least that’s what the press says,” Alonso quipped.

It is believed the Silverstone based team will compare the results from Stroll’s and Alonso’s cars on Friday and then make a decision about what to do next.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure to thoroughly analyse the new package,” Alonso insisted, “because it doesn’t necessarily have to deliver results no matter what. We don’t have to integrate them into the car no matter what.

“We’re very relaxed about it and will dedicate the necessary time to it before presenting it in the race and making sure 100 percent that it’s a faster car than the current one.”

The Spaniard admits he is not overly hopeful about a significant step forward for Stroll’s upgraded car.

“Every time an improvement is made to the car, the team is optimistic, but we’ve already learned from the last two years that perhaps the developments don’t deliver exactly what was expected,” said Alonso.

