Alonso claims Hamilton lacks Verstappen's charisma factor
Jul.26 - Max Verstappen's "charisma factor" makes him the most engaging driver in Formula 1.
That is the view of two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who after also once starring as F1's fiery young charger is now preparing to turn 40.
The Spaniard says he will continue to race while his "body" allows it and "I am having fun and being competitive".
"For now I'm having a good time," he told Soymotor. "I'm having fun and enjoying the races and even the off-track activities, which is something I thought I would never say."
Alonso admits that, prior to his 2021 comeback following a two-season sabbatical, he watched the races on television due in large part to Verstappen.
Verstappen, 23, is currently leading the 2021 world championship and locked in an intense battle with seven time title winner Lewis Hamilton.
Alonso says the Dutchman has "something extra" that truly excites the fans.
"It's not only about victories, because Verstappen is in fact not yet world champion," he said.
"But he can colour an entire circuit. Even last year, when I was not racing, when I put on the television it was a little to just see what Max was doing.
"He was the only one who would do something. We knew that Bottas will not bother Hamilton and that Hamilton was going to win if nothing strange happened.
"But Verstappen? Wow. This charisma factor or whatever is important too," Alonso added.
"I enjoy it, and also seeing all those enthusiastic people who support him. I was lucky enough to experience it myself with Renault for many years, but I feel no envy now - just pure admiration."
A little of the James Hunt about Maxes young arrogance perhaps
Yes, if you find the personality of a petulant 3 year old appealing
what i do find is , when he talks he seems genuine and interested when hamilton talks i just switch off, i'm waiting for the day when he says hes marrying his dog, at least that would be newsworthy and make me smile, as opposed to the repetitive drivel he now says .
Shrop', a rare defense of Sir Lewis. If you attribute it to me I will deny it. A few years ago Hamdog was taking pic's of himself with his thug buddies, sitting on the wing of Big Red, bragging about 'dating' celeb's and boring us with beach pic's and his future in music. We hammered him. So he hired a PR flack. Now he is all PC and woke and mumbles pablum. So we glom on to his dreadlocks and too cool attire and hammer him even more. Gotta' be tough to be a knight.
Max has got the late James Hunt and Senna arrogance and ability and the late Niky Lauda perseverance and capability, but yet very humble. That makes him very competitive and a dangerous "enemy" on the racing track. You go boy and show them how it is done.
the biggest difference between them is when Max wakes up and looks in the mirror he likes the man in the mirror.hamas not so much hes searching for something he hasnt got.the hair the clothes the scooter wrapping himself in the butchers apron , the blm ,all signs hes not content with what hes got.plenty of money in the bank should f++k off somewhere out of the public eye.and give us a break from the sideshow.
Emm a very balanced opinion, from a fascist LH hater
dont want to split hairs but surely you mean anti fascist, as he believes people shouldnt drape themselves in the aforementioned and sonamed butchers apron showing a nationalistic tendancy and a devotion to there country
White supremacist tendencies and a psychologist...quite a package. Max is a great young man and LH has matured nicely and has a dog in the fight on some social justice issues. Let them race without the hate.
Hendrik, VER has many interesting attributes but 'humble' is not one of them.
The kid's got moxy....no doubt. I Like it.. It'll be interesting to see how he handles something he hasn't felt in F1 till now. Fear!
Now that he's resurrected the dog fighter in Hammer, let's see how he handles the pressure of Lewis nipping at his heals to retake the championship lead.
On a side note, did anyone else laugh when Leclerc gave Hammer a wide berth when he got passed at copse? Lol