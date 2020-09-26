Alonso: Better teammates could have pushed Hamilton

Sep.26 - Lewis Hamilton has benefitted from not having better teammates in past seasons, according to Fernando Alonso.

This weekend, Mercedes' Hamilton - who is also cruising towards an equal-record setting seventh title this season - is expected to match Michael Schumacher's all-time race win tally of 91.

Schumacher himself is still recovering from brain injuries sustained in late 2013, but his Formula 2 series-leading son Mick is at Sochi.

"My father always said that records are there to be broken," the 21-year-old said. "So if Lewis goes past it here, he will be happy.

"Lewis has done great things for Formula 1 as he has been at the top for years so I think it's a good thing for the sport.

"Breaking records is a goal for everyone in this sport, and both my father and Lewis influenced this sport at the highest level. Hopefully it's my turn next," the young German, who is linked with a 2021 Alfa Romeo seat, smiled.

"If I am able to go into Formula 1, I would try with all of my heart to break that record too."

Also happy for Hamilton is Alonso, who spent a fraught 2007 season as the then British rookie's teammate at McLaren.

But when asked about Hamilton matching Schumacher's records, Alonso told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "He has been lucky for the unbeatable package that he has.

"He is very, very strong and a superior talent, but he was also in the right place at the right time.

"I think if he had Verstappen or Leclerc - or Alonso - as a teammate, who knows? After all, he struggled more with Button and with Rosberg," Alonso added.

