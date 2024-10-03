Alonso Backs Bortoleto As Audi Finalizes 2025 Driver Decision

Oct.3 - Fernando Alonso thinks Audi-owned Sauber is still mulling over its final driver decision for the 2025 season.

The seat alongside the already-signed Nico Hulkenberg is the last official vacancy on next year's grid, even though widespread reports suggest Valtteri Bottas has clinched the deal to remain at the Swiss-German team.

Williams boss James Vowles, however, revealed mere days ago that he is still in talks with Audi over a potential loan deal involving impressive rookie Franco Colapinto.

Another rookie contender is Gabriel Bortoleto, who is managed by Alonso's management company A14.

"Sauber has to make the decision," Alonso told motorsport-magazin.com.

"Gabriel is really very promising, for everyone."

19-year-old Brazilian Bortoleto, who is leading the Formula 2 standings, is under contract to McLaren's driver development program.

Two-time Alonso insists: "There are no problems with other teams in Formula 1. Everything can be adjusted."

Bild newspaper, meanwhile, reports that Mick Schumacher has been ruled out by Audi. However, at a kart event in Kerpen, the 25-year-old said he won't comment on the Sauber rumours "out of respect for the parties involved".

"I don't have an answer to that yet, but of course the goal is still the same. I think it's just time that we need," Schumacher added.

"Plan B has to be in the back of my mind, but at the moment we hope that plan A works and we're doing our best to make sure that happens."

And according to Red Bull F1 consultant Dr Helmut Marko, quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel is unlikely to emerge from retirement to complete an all-German driver lineup for Audi-Sauber next year.

"He's been out of the sport for too long and there are too many fast youngsters now," Marko told formel1.de when asked about Vettel and Audi.

"I haven't had any contact with him for a while. He's in an area with no mobile phones, where no planes go, somewhere in northern Europe. I haven't heard much from him in the last three months," the Austrian added.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: