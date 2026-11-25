A popcorn GIF, an eyes emoji and a date in Barcelona have fuelled the talk. Alonso says he has no plans beyond Dakar, and only something iconic and prestigious would interest him.

Fernando Alonso has fuelled speculation that he could make a surprise IndyCar appearance in Barcelona next July, after a mischievous social media exchange with five-time champion Alex Palou.

Palou, who visited Alonso in the Aston Martin garage during the recent Las Vegas GP, posted a photograph of the pair together with a tantalising Spanish caption.

"Organizando el 18 de Julio," he wrote - meaning "Organising July 18".

That is precisely the date of IndyCar's inaugural Barcelona GP in 2027, on a weekend when Formula 1 is not scheduled to race.

Alonso responded with a GIF of someone eating popcorn, while IndyCar's official account joined the speculation.

"The plot thickens," it commented, accompanied by an eyes emoji.

Official tyre supplier Firestone added: "Barcelona about to hit different."

Palou's standing invitation to Alonso

Palou had already publicly invited Alonso to participate when the race was announced in October.

"Without a doubt, I would nominate Fernando," he said. "He has raced in the Indianapolis 500. It would be ideal, and he's available that weekend. So I extend my invitation to him."

IndyCar officials have also raised the possibility of a guest entry for the historic event.

In a new interview on Aston Martin's website, Alonso acknowledged his continuing interest in racing outside F1.

"I'd consider the Indy 500 again because the risk versus reward factor is greater than any other," he said.

"But on the other side of that risk, the reward would be a historic achievement, becoming a Triple Crown winner."

However, the 45-year-old, who is also preparing for the 2027 Dakar Rally, insisted that nothing else is currently scheduled.

"At the moment, I have no plans aside from Dakar, and only something very iconic and prestigious would interest me," said Alonso.

Alonso and IndyCar: key facts Date 18 July 2027, IndyCar Barcelona GP Inviter Alex Palou, five-time champion Alonso reply Popcorn GIF Triple Crown Needs an Indy 500 win Other plan 2027 Dakar Rally only

Related: Palou Backs Alonso for Special 2027 Barcelona IndyCar Entry

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics