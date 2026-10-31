Alonso and Albon Make Peace With Mock Chokehold in Mexico

The handshake ended the feud on stage. Williams boss James Vowles still had a point to make about it.

Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon appear to have put their recent war of words behind them after an awkward but playful encounter on the fan stage in Mexico.

How did Alonso and Albon settle their Austin feud?

Albon was still on stage with Williams teammate Carlos Sainz when Alonso and Lance Stroll were introduced, creating an obvious moment after the Spaniard's repeated criticism of Albon following their Austin clash.

But Alonso walked straight over, jokingly put a hand around Albon's throat and smiled before the pair shook hands.

What did Vowles say about Alonso's criticism?

Williams boss James Vowles was asked about Alonso's continuing criticism of Albon and the lower end of the grid.

"Fernando is one of the greats and he's entitled to his opinion, but I disagree with it," he said.

"There was a racing incident. The stewards looked at it."

"The grid today is filled with race winners and podium contenders, and that includes Fernando himself at that point."

Is this the strongest F1 grid Vowles has seen?

Vowles also rejected Alonso's broader claim that the standard at the back of the grid is low.

"In my opinion, yes," he said when asked if this is the strongest quality grid he has seen.

"What you're really seeing out there is that we all know there's a pretty close fight between all of us at the back," Vowles added.

"There are a lot more scraps than there were before."

Fast Facts: Alonso and Albon Drivers Alonso and Albon Origin Austin clash Peace deal Mexico fan stage Vowles "Racing incident"

Related: Alonso Doubles Down on 'Lack of Talent' Jibe

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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