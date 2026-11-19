Aston Martin's Honda-powered season left Alonso weighing retirement. He chose desire over doubt, and says fatherhood helped, but this time, he insists, the exit is permanent.

Fernando Alonso has admitted he seriously considered retiring from Formula 1 at the end of 2026, revealing that his decision to continue with Aston Martin was 50-50.

The 45-year-old Spaniard endured another frustrating season as Aston Martin's new Honda-powered car failed to meet expectations.

"It was the perfect storm," Alonso told Esquire.

"There wasn't a single part that was performing as expected."

The difficulties left him questioning whether another season was worthwhile, with his family and partner Melissa helping him weigh the decision.

"I think this has been one of the hardest decisions of my career," he admitted.

"I was always more or less clear about continuing, but this time it was really close to a 50-50 chance."

Ultimately, Alonso decided that his own driving ability remained strong enough to justify continuing.

"I always feel competitive, I always feel fast," he said.

"When I weighed all that up, the conclusion was that it wasn't the time to stop."

He also admitted that the desire to win another Grand Prix was a major motivation.

"If I've renewed for next year, it's because I have that desire to win again," said the two-time champion.

Away from racing, Alonso said becoming a father had helped him cope with Aston Martin's struggles.

"In such a difficult season on the track, with a car that isn't fast, having my family at home has largely compensated for those Sunday frustrations," he said.

However, fatherhood has also brought new concerns about the future.

"There's a certain worry about how the world is going and where it's headed," he said, referring to geopolitical tensions, AI and social media.

"Even more so now that I have a baby and I think about what kind of world he'll have in 20 or 30 years."

Retirement and the V8 era

Alonso also suggested that his eventual retirement will be permanent, ruling out another comeback when Formula 1's proposed V8 engines arrive in 2030.

"No, I won't be there for the new V8," he said.

"This time I think it will be the final time. When I quit, that will be the moment to do it, and also to try other things. There's still a long way to go before then, but I think by then it will have been enough for me."

Alonso's decision Age 45 Team Aston Martin, Honda-powered Odds on continuing Close to 50-50 Titles Two-time champion 2030 V8 era Says he will not be there

Related: Alonso confirms 2027 Dakar Rally with Aston Martin after denials

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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