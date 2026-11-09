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Alonso admits he is not enjoying Formula 1 right now

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Alonso admits he is not enjoying Formula 1 right now
Leopold 2 min read
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Fernando Alonso found pace in the Interlagos wet and passed Hamilton, yet says the fun is missing while Aston Martin's Honda unit costs it dearly on the straights.

Fernando Alonso admits he is not currently enjoying driving in Formula 1, despite an impressive performance in difficult conditions at Interlagos.

The 46-year-old Spaniard showed strong pace in the wet, securing his first Q3 of the season on Saturday and even overtaking old rival Lewis Hamilton in the race.

But Aston Martin's ongoing Honda power unit struggles left him frustrated.

"No, I don't enjoy it. I just come and do my job," said the two time world champion.

"There's no fun in driving with different tools to the others."

Strong in corners, slow on straights

Alonso said the Aston Martin was actually exceptionally strong through the corners, but lost huge amounts of time on the straights, particularly on the uphill section at Interlagos.

"The car was phenomenal in the corners. It was a great feeling," he said.

"Considering what we lose on the straights, that means we could probably have been a second per lap faster than them," he added, referring to Mercedes.

Alonso also joked about the criticism he receives whenever his performances fall short of expectations.

"I'm good until I'm never good enough again," he told Viaplay.

"If I do something extraordinary, it's normal. If I do something normal, I'm called too old."

He then jokingly threatened to check the broadcaster's coverage.

"I'm going to listen back to your entire broadcast to see if you've called me too old," Alonso teased.

He insists Aston Martin already understands its weaknesses so late in the season, leaving little else to discover before the winter.

"There's nothing to learn about the car. We're on race 21, so we know exactly what we need to improve," he said.

"We have to work hard for next year, to close the gap and be more competitive."

Meanwhile, Hamilton had little to say about being overtaken by his former McLaren teammate.

When asked by DAZN how he found the battle, the Ferrari driver simply replied: "Fine."

Alonso at Interlagos
Age46
QualifyingFirst Q3 of 2026
RacePassed Lewis Hamilton
Car strengthCornering
Weak pointHonda power on the straights
Season stageRace 21

Related: Verstappen and Alonso dodge Wolff's 'ruthless era is over' claim

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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