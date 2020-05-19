Alonso admits F1 comeback for 2021 possible

Fernando Alonso has admitted he is contemplating a return to Formula 1.

Amid speculation the Spaniard is eyeing Daniel Ricciardo's Renault vacancy for 2021, his manager Flavio Briatore on Monday claimed Alonso is "motivated", "detoxed" and "ready to return".

When asked about his next challenge during a conversation with University of Real Madrid students, Alonso admitted: "I am considering different challenges - contemplating various options.

"Let's say that since I decided to go to Dakar to learn about a very different discipline, I have dedicated many thoughts to the future.





"I will not repeat the very positive Dakar adventure for the next 2, 3, 4 years. On a physical and motivational level, I feel I am prepared for very, very big challenges.

"Now I want to focus on the top category in the world of motorsport, so either a return to Formula 1 or another experience in world endurance or Indycar. I have an idea in my head," the 38-year-old revealed.

However, he denied that he is ready to make an announcement.

"I have seen that my name appears with some frequency in the newspapers and the news, but in reality there is nothing new - I have no big news to communicate," said Alonso.

"As I said before, all I can say is that I am at the highest physical and mental level, and consequently I again want important challenges.

"My first year without F1 was very intense, so the plan was for 2020 to be very peaceful. In reality it has become very quiet for everyone.

"I will do the Indianapolis 500 on August 23 and then I will continue to recharge my batteries in view of 2021," he concluded.

Check out more about: