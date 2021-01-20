Alfa Romeo to launch their new F1 car in Warsaw

Jan.20 - Sauber Motorsport, which operates and manages Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN’s entry in the Formula One world championship, will unveil the team’s C41 car in Warsaw on Monday, 22nd February 2021.

The team will travel to Poland’s capital, where some key operations of title partner ORLEN are located, to reveal its contender for the 2021 season and kick-start the new campaign in style. The exact time and venue of the unveiling will be announced closer to the date.

Check out more items on this website about: