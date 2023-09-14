Alfa Romeo to Keep Same F1 Drivers Revving for the 2024 Season

The roaring engines and screeching tires of Formula 1 are set to continue their symphony with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake in the 2024 season. In an announcement that reverberated through the paddock ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake confirmed that their dynamic driver duo, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, will once again take the wheel for a thrilling third year together.

As the team gears up for the Singapore Grand Prix, their sights are set on extending their impressive streak of points. The chess pieces have fallen into place, ensuring that this turbocharged partnership, now infused with two years of invaluable experience, will power the Swiss outfit's growth and development into an exciting new era. It's a decision that underscores the team's commitment to stability and pays homage to the incredible journey of team-building over the past two seasons.

Valtteri Bottas, a ten-time race winner and a seasoned veteran of Formula 1, embarks on the third chapter of his multi-year contract, which began in 2022. This partnership has yielded results, especially in navigating the challenging early stages of the new regulations era in 2022. Beyond the track, Bottas and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake have collaborated on numerous intriguing projects, cementing a bond that extends far beyond the racetrack.

Zhou Guanyu, who etched his name in history as the first-ever Chinese driver in Formula 1 in 2022, showcased not only blistering speed and skill but also a sharp technical acumen and a consummate professionalism that has transformed him into one of the sport's rising stars. Shedding his rookie status, Zhou raced through his second year with maturity and methodical precision, earning him a legion of fans within the team and making the extension of his partnership with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake a natural and exciting progression.

In addition to their stellar driver lineup, Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake is pleased to announce the extension of their relationship with the 2023 FIA F2 championship leader, Théo Pourchaire, as one of their reserve drivers. At just 20 years old, the talented Frenchman has masterfully juggled a busy racing schedule with critical simulator work in Hinwil, contributing significantly to the team's growth throughout the season.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative, remarked on this strategic decision, saying, “Our choice to continue with an unchanged driver lineup is a testament to the dedication we've poured into our project. Success in Formula 1 is a long game, and we've consciously chosen to embrace stability as we embark on this pivotal period of transition. Valtteri and Zhou are a formidable pairing, pushing each other to the limits. Valtteri has emerged as a true leader within the team, while Zhou's remarkable progress over the past two years promises even greater achievements in 2024. Now, it's our turn to provide them with a top-notch car and the best conditions to perform. We're also delighted to have Théo remain with the team in 2024 as one of our reserve drivers; his contributions have been exceptional both on and off the track.”

Valtteri Bottas, one of the race drivers, shared his enthusiasm for the future, stating, “I sense an exhilarating journey ahead of us, and I'm thrilled and thankful to be looking ahead to 2024 with a team that's shaping up brilliantly. There's a fantastic atmosphere within our squad, and Zhou and I share a relentless drive for improvement. Tremendous work is happening behind the scenes, both in Hinwil and beyond, and now that our lineup is locked in for next year, we can channel our full focus on getting better, starting this weekend in Singapore. Every step we take forward this year is a stride toward success in 2024, so we're highly motivated to give it our all, whether we're on the track or at the factory.”

Zhou Guanyu, his fellow race driver, echoed the sentiment, saying, “Renewing my contract with the team is always a tremendous feeling, especially with the exciting developments on the horizon. I'm proud to be part of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake and deeply grateful for their trust in me. Since day one, I've poured my heart and soul into this journey, and the motivation to keep pushing forward grows stronger every day. My partnership with Valtteri is exceptional, and we're working closely alongside the team to propel everyone to new heights. I'm also eagerly looking forward to racing in front of my home crowd in China – it's a momentous occasion, and I'm honored to share it with all those who have supported me.”

Théo Pourchaire, the reserve driver, expressed his excitement about continuing with the team, saying, “Over the years, this team has become like a family to me, and I'm ecstatic and grateful to continue my journey with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake and the Sauber Academy. The support I've received from everyone in the team has been nothing short of incredible, and I'm proud to play a part in the team's growth. I have so much to give to this extraordinary group of people, and I eagerly anticipate what the future holds. Of course, the best way to express my gratitude would be to clinch the F2 title in Abu Dhabi – I'll give it my all to bring it home for the team.”

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: