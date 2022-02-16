Alfa Romeo C42 F1 car completes successful shakedown

The Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN 2022 contender, the C42, completed a successful shakedown at Fiorano Circuit today.

The C42, in a special camouflage livery, took to the track for the first time just after 11am to perform system checks. In a distinctly wintry weather, with rain lashing down on the track, Valtteri Bottas completed the first outing of the car under the gaze of Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur; Technical Director, Jan Monchaux; and team-mate, Guanyu Zhou.

With all preliminary tests completed, the team will now prepare for the first testing session of the season, to be held in Barcelona on February 23-25, ahead of the official team launch on February 27.

