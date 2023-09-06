Alex Palou: From F1 Hopeful to Indycar Champion – What's Next?

Sep.6 - Alex Palou admits he might never get the chance to switch to Formula 1.

Now with his second Indycar title in his pocket, the 26-year-old Spaniard had appeared destined for a future on the F1 grid due to his backing by McLaren.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown, however, is now suing Palou for up to a reported $30 million over the driver's decision to renege on a deal to switch from Chip Ganassi to McLaren's own Indycar team.

Many think Palou has now lost his chance of a future in F1.

"The door is never completely closed," he has now told the Spanish newspaper Marca, "but at the same time I am getting older.

"So if after (the titles in) 2021 and 2023 there has not been a real and good opportunity, it will be difficult for a door to open, because it will be difficult to repeat these achievements," Palou added.

"I'm happy where I am," the Indycar star added. "I think there are very few opportunities but if a good one comes along we would take it. But I'm not waiting impatiently for F1 either.

"The position I have is very privileged, in one of the best teams, with everything I need to fight for races and championships, and it would be difficult to leave," Palou said.

