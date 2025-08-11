Alex Albon's Big Bet: Committing to a Bright Future at Williams

Aug.11 - Alex Albon says his focus remains firmly on Williams despite his rising stock in Formula 1 this year.

"I feel like I've put so much time, energy and soul into moving this car up the rankings," the Thai-British driver is quoted as saying by France's Auto Hebdo.

"It's clear that my stock has gone up this year, but my focus remains on Williams. My contract is still quite long, and I want to see where we are."

Last year, while already tied to Williams until the end of 2025, Albon extended his deal for a "multi year" period - understood to run to at least 2027.

The 29-year-old is currently enjoying a standout personal campaign, heading into the August break with 54 points compared to teammate Carlos Sainz's 16, and leading both in qualifying and the grands prix.

Team boss James Vowles, however, has made clear that Williams' real target is 2026 and beyond, even if that means slipping back in this year's close midfield fight.

"Fifth place would be nice, but it's not important," he said, explaining that the FW47 has had just two upgrades all season and will get no more.

According to Albon, only McLaren has made more progress than Williams in recent years. "When I look at Williams, and the trajectory we've followed, I don't think there's any other team that has had such a rapid and continuous rise year after year.

"I feel, rightly or wrongly, that I've been part of that process," he added, "and I want to see us go all the way."

Albon is also eyeing the 2026 rules reset, when Mercedes - Williams' engine supplier - is tipped to be a frontrunner. Team boss James Vowles has targeted 2027 as the point when Williams' long-term investment should deliver its biggest gains - a view Albon shares.

"I want to see the fruits of our labour," he said.

"I feel like we've been successful when I compare ourselves to other teams. Maybe we can take McLaren out, but McLaren has been consistent and has had some strong moments over the years."

