Alesi Voices Out: Mounting Pressure on Hamilton at Ferrari

Aug.7 - Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi has added his voice to the growing chorus questioning Lewis Hamilton's current mindset, following the seven-time world champion's comments after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, 40, described himself as "useless" after qualifying and suggested Ferrari "get another driver" - triggering widespread speculation about his motivation and future with the Maranello team.

"In my opinion, Hamilton's attitude is demoralising to those working around him," said Alesi, 61. "Senna or Schumacher would never say that."

The criticism echoes recent remarks from Ralf Schumacher and Bernie Ecclestone, who have both suggested Hamilton should consider retirement.

But others are still backing the British driver. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, defended Hamilton's approach during difficult periods.

"When he goes through difficult times, he takes responsibility," said Wolff. "It's a characteristic of the greats: if they know they haven't been up to par, they don't blame the team but look within. Once this moment has passed, he'll come back with the same motivation as always."

Wolff also praised Ferrari's decision to retain team principal Frederic Vasseur, whose future had been in doubt until a new contract was announced last week.

"Any other choice would have been truly stupid," Wolff said. "I've known Fred since we were in our early twenties, and I know his value as a motorsports man. I know his entrepreneurial vision and his strength.

"Having someone like him on your team is a blessing, and you have to remember how much time it takes, in F1, to create a successful project."

