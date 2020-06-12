Alesi: Staying at Ferrari risked Vettel's reputation

Jun.12 - It is "good" that Sebastian Vettel is leaving Ferrari, according to former team driver Jean Alesi.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen admitted he was surprised when it was announced that the quadruple world champion and the Maranello team will split after 2020.

"I expected that he would drive there for another year or two, but that's what Ferrari decided," he told Sky Germany.

"It's of course a great opportunity for Carlos Sainz and now we'll see what Seb does," added Verstappen.





But Alesi thinks it is only natural that the collaboration is ending.

"Sebastian came as world champion, had the whole team behind him and did not win because in sport it is often a matter of luck," the Frenchman told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Don't forget: when Schumacher came to Ferrari he took Benetton's management with him and it still took five years to win the title," Alesi added.

"Vettel arrived with only a helmet, racing suit and experience and it didn't work, and that's why it's good that he leaves. Otherwise, he risks the reputation that he more than deserves after four titles."

As for what would be an ideal parting gift for Ferrari and Vettel in 2020, Alesi is clear: "A title."

