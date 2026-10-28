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Alesi: Ferrari's Problems Go Beyond Its Engine Deficit

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Alesi: Ferrari's Problems Go Beyond Its Engine Deficit
Leopold 1 min read
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Lewis Hamilton keeps pointing at the engine. Jean Alesi thinks Ferrari should look at the whole car.

Jean Alesi believes Ferrari is focusing too heavily on its power unit deficit when analysing why it remains behind Formula 1's leading teams.

What does Hamilton say about Ferrari's engine?

Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly identified engine performance as a major weakness, and said again in Austin that Ferrari would be fighting for wins if it could close that gap.

"If we are able to somehow get closer to these guys with the engine, we're obviously going to be fighting for wins in these races," he said.

The seven-time world champion said Ferrari is also working intensely on the direction of its 2027 chassis and aerodynamic package.

Why does Alesi think it is not just the engine?

Former Ferrari driver Alesi thinks the problem is broader.

"I'm not convinced that Ferrari's problems are due only to the engine," he wrote in his regular Corriere della Sera column.

"I'm thinking of the car's air resistance, which is often crucial for achieving greater straight-line speed."

Can Ferrari catch Mercedes in the constructors' championship?

Alesi, 62, nevertheless believes Ferrari can finish the season strongly as it closes on Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

"The Constructors' standings are now significantly closing in on Mercedes," said the Frenchman.

"I'm not thinking of overtaking them, but of a great season finale for sure."

Why this matters

Engine or drag, the diagnosis decides where Ferrari puts its effort. With the 2027 chassis direction already being set, getting it right matters as much for next season as for this one.

Fast Facts: Ferrari's pace gap
DriverLewis Hamilton
HamiltonEngine is the gap
AlesiDrag matters too
Season goalClose on Mercedes
Next focus2027 chassis and aero

Related: Mexico's Extreme Altitude Raises Fresh F1 Engine Concerns

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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