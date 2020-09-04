Albon 'won't listen' to Hamilton criticism

Sep.4 - Alexander Albon says he "won't listen" to criticism either from Formula 1 fans on social media or even six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton suggested at Spa that Albon is not making life easy for Red Bull's title contender Max Verstappen, because "both drivers aren't there" in terms of pace.

"Max is sort of there on his own," the Mercedes driver added.

When asked about Hamilton's comments, Albon said he is learning to block out the noise amid growing speculation about his place at Red Bull.





"I'm not here to make excuses obviously," said the British-born Thai driver. "But at least Spa wasn't a bad weekend.

"I won't listen to what Lewis has to say, but I know it's the hard work at the factory and over here that's going to make the difference."

As for dealing with the negative press and the criticism of fans on social media, Albon said of the solution: "It's simple - just don't look at anything.

"Throw away your phone," he smiled. "In the end you're the only one who can make the change.

"Obviously all these comments are there, but I'm the one in control. I just see it that there are opinions, and that's fine, but that's not what I'm focused on."

