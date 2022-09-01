Albon reveals his Red Bull partnership ended now

Sep.1 - Alex Albon is now emerging from his close partnership with Red Bull, having been loaned to the British team Williams from the 2022 season.

While the driver 'silly season' is shifting into a higher gear ahead of 2023, the British-born Thai driver seems to be firmly in Williams' plans for next season.

At the same time, 26-year-old Albon - who has impressed this year - and Red Bull appear to be moving apart.

"That's pretty much it now," he said ahead of the Dutch F1 GP. "I'm a total Williams driver.

"I had a link with Red Bull through this year – I still have a great relationship with Red Bull. Like Williams, they gave me a chance in Formula 1 and I really enjoy the people there, they've always been really supportive to me.

"But now it's more of a focus with Williams."

