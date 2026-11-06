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Alan Jones - 1980 world champion - dies aged 80

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Alan Jones - 1980 world champion - dies aged 80
Leopold 1 min read
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Australian driver Alan Jones, who gave Williams its first drivers' title in 1980, has died aged 80 after a short illness, only days after marking his 80th birthday.

1980 world champion Alan Jones has died aged 80 following a short illness.

His family announced the news on Thursday in a statement issued on behalf of his wife Amanda Butler-Davis.

"He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for," the statement read.

Jones, who won Williams' first title, had remained a prominent figure in Australian motorsport and broadcasting long after his driving career ended.

Australian broadcaster Channel 9 reports that Jones had been diagnosed with cancer only weeks before his death.

Australian personality Eddie McGuire said 'AJ' had marked his 80th birthday just days earlier.

"Amanda told me this morning that on his 80th birthday on Monday he had his favourite caviar, but he stayed off the Grey Goose (vodka) for once in his life," he smiled.

Jones is survived by his wife Amanda and his children Christian, Amber, Zara, Jack, Camilla and Emma.

Alan Jones: career snapshot
Born2 November 1946
NationalityAustralian
World championship1980, with Williams
Grand prix wins12
DiedAged 80, after a short illness

Related: Does Piastri Have Mental Edge Over Norris? Alan Jones' Thoughts

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Leopold

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Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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