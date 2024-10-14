After Title Glory, Pourchaire Faces F1's Tough Reality in 2024
Oct.14 - Reigning Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire says he has been left with "nothing".
In past years, the F2 title was basically a guarantee of a step up to Formula 1. But 2022 champion Felipe Drugovich is now only an Aston Martin reserve, while 21-year-old Pourchaire initially had to move to the Japanese Super Formula series this season.
"It's been very difficult for me," the Frenchman told RMC. "Coming off the F2 title, it was a dream. I thought it would go smoothly after that.
"It didn't."
He describes F1 as a "very closed sport" and laments that he didn't even get a minor chance to "show myself".
Pourchaire says Super Formula was "another world" because "nobody speaks English" and he struggled to adapt to the very different Japanese culture.
"It was an opportunity for me, but the only one I had during the winter," he said. "Afterwards, I was lucky enough to be called up by McLaren for a few races."
He's referring to McLaren's Indycar program, where Pourchaire was initially only replacing an injured driver. "After the two races, I was told that I was going to sign a contract until the end of the season.
"I was super happy."
However, McLaren reneged on the handshake deal and "didn't give me many reasons".
"I'm happy to have been able to show myself but disappointed because I find myself with nothing," said Pourchaire. "Getting fired in the middle of the season - it came at the worst possible time. The results were pretty good."
Pourchaire was linked for a time with Audi-owned Sauber, especially given his past links with the Swiss team's development program.
"I think the team still hasn't made its choice," he said. "I hope to be their choice, but it could still be difficult."
New Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto, however, actually mentioned Pourchaire as a candidate just a month ago.
"All I can do is tell him to give me a chance," he said. "To look at my age and my career. He has no major risk to take me for one year. The transition with Audi will not take place until 2026.
"F1 is the ultimate dream, but my real wish is to drive. Indycar would please me," Pourchaire continued.
"I have had a lot of contact but it is also a category that is difficult to access. I would also be happy with endurance in Hypercar."
I still think that should Bottas not continue, giving Pourchaire a chance even for next season only would be the fairest outcome, given that he's been overlooked before & the Sauber-affiliation still has relevance for next year, but unfortunately for him, a full-time chance at Team Hinwil is unlikely to arise.
However, given the Sauber-affiliation's remaining relevance period, he'll almost certainly remain as a reserve driver for the team for next year.
Let’s be realistic Sauber has no relevance now.
Team may be fully Audi-owned, but they're still essentially Sauber, so still at least some relevance.
Audi already own Sauber 100%
Yes, since January, which I've also pointed out before, but as the team will only become a full Audi manufacturer team by all means in 2026, the Sauber status is still valid to at least some extent.
In name only
More like the other way around, but whatever.
This is where F1 is a big failure. How can we have so many failed, failing and pay to drive drivers when the F2 champ cannot even get a drive in the worst car. Of late Bearman, Bottas, Stroll, Magnussen, Gasly, Ocon, zhou, Perez, Hulk add to that DR and Sargeant fall into the aforementioned group and it's not right.
Oh and lets not forget he beat Lawson(at least twice), Bearman, Sargeant in F2.
Anyone out there know if Liam's parents are Rich? Is he another driver who paid for his seat
Liam most certainly has been given a chance solely on merit, given which organization is in question.
Most parents (Now), and I say MOST ,of successful f1 drivers have bought there offspring an F2 drive with the best teams,and If it isnt the parents who paid for the drive its a big company sponsor from the drivers country It maybe wrong but thats how it is, better to just concentrate on whether the signed driver is worthy of the seat , rather than ask silly questions about the wealth of the drivers parents