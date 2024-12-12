African Grand Prix Plans Gain Momentum with iSwiss Bank CEO Aleo

Dec.12 - One of the financiers behind plans for a grand prix in Africa has emerged in the form of Christopher Aleo.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the 38-year-old Italian - CEO of iSwiss bank - attended the season finale in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

His visit was accompanied by rumours Aleo could be behind plans for a F1 race at potential venues in South Africa, Nigeria, Zanzibar, Rwanda or Eswatini.

According to the report, Aleo has connections with the royal families across the United Arab Emirates. "I cannot declare now which African nation we are working with, but I believe that we will soon have an African GP.

"It is a continent with strong social and economic growth, which deserves an economic booster of this type."

Aleo was in Abu Dhabi with his girlfriend Simona Jakstaite, iSwiss bank's creative director and descendant of one of Lithuania's major industrial families.

