Adrian Newey: Red Bull's Loss & Ferrari's Gain Says Marko

May 13 - Dr Helmut Marko now thinks Adrian Newey will eventually re-emerge in Formula 1 at Ferrari.

Red Bull's top Austrian F1 consultant admits that the behind-the-scenes turbulence at the team throughout 2024 so far, including the Christian Horner scandal, contributed to the genius designer's decision to quit.

"It had been looming for some time," Marko told Osterreich newspaper.

Indeed, months ago, Newey's wife Amanda rubbished a claim made by boss Horner that other prominent members of the technical team - like Pierre Wache - were already more responsible for Red Bull's recent dominance.

"There have been several occasions. That was one," Marko admits.

In contrast to Horner's position, Marko admits Red Bull will miss Newey sorely.

"With Newey, you have a figurehead," he said. "With him on board, young engineers were much easier to get because it was an honour for them to work with him.

"When there were problems, Newey was often the first to come up with the solution," Marko added, admitting that Red Bull may now find it difficult to come up with the best technical solution straight out of the box for the all-new 2026 rules era.

"Not difficult," Marko said, "but the most experienced man will no longer be with us. And I fear he will be with a rival team."

Marko scotched suggestions that Newey may simply retire, having recently hinted that the 65-year-old may be most likely to re-emerge in F1 in a green uniform.

"I was obviously misunderstood," Marko said. "I would rather bet on red.

"But that doesn't mean we will have a technical breakdown because of it. Now we have to concentrate on the world Championship and get the team back to normal."

Indeed, amid the Newey turmoil, McLaren's Lando Norris suddenly emerged as the surprise Miami GP winner, having been consistently faster than Max Verstappen thanks to a heavily-updated 'B' car.

"I'm not worried about the championship," Marko insisted, "as Norris is more than 50 points behind. We're also bringing an upgrade to Imola, and I expect a lot from it.

"But Miami shows that we have to concentrate on the sporting side of things."

Verstappen is under contract through 2028, but it's suggested that if Marko is forced out amid the Horner unrest, the triple world champion will follow him and possibly Newey as well to Mercedes.

"That is not the case at all at the moment," Marko insists.

"As long as they (Red Bull) give him a car capable of winning, you can assume that Max is staying," Marko said.

"But 2026 is certainly a turning point. Once again I say: Max wants to drive where he has the best chance of winning, and that is currently Red Bull."

