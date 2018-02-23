F1 News

Admiration for Schumacher shown in privacy & respect towards his family

Back in December 2013, there was instant response from fans of Formula 1 when legendary racing driver Michael Schumacher was involved in a life-threatening head injury while skiing with his fourteen-year-old son. It shook up the F1 world and led to a lot of fans and neutrals alike sending their good wishes to his family, as his situation became more unclear at Grenoble Hospital in France.

While there’s been hints of his current condition, there’s been less mention of Schumacher, but it’s fairer to say that the press is opting to give his family space and privacy while they deal with his life-changing accident, rather than assuming it’s because they are careless and unfazed by it.

Online coverage of Formula 1 doesn’t see all too much accessibility but TeamFA are one site who regularly keep informed on a whole range of different sports, capitalising on their original plan of being a multisport website that delves into every possible area of the topic, even maintaining their own section for content exclusively surfacing on F1 alone.

What happened?

Schumacher’s injuries were primarily involving a serious head injury, with him being given a lifeline through his planning in wearing a helmet, as doctors who attended him said that it’s likely he would have died if it weren’t for that. Immediately after the injury, doctors thought it best to put him into a medically induced coma, which lasted for approximately four months until he gradually began to repair from an injury capable of taking his life.

By the time he reached September, Michael Schumacher was allowed to return to his home for further rehabilitation and on November, the sad news surfaced that he was paralysed, couldn’t speak, and had issues with remembering his life prior to the accident.

Interviews with his family since that point piece together a rounded view of his situation, with even recent accounts implying that he’s continuing to recover, which has only presented just how much privacy his family have rightly been issues in such a trying situation as the one they find themselves in.

The press reaction

In today’s current climate of cutthroat journalism where the most pressing story, image, video and whatever the press think is of interest to the public has become the most crucial form of currency, it’s refreshing to see that a set of circumstances as gentle as Michael Schumacher’s has been handled with the appropriate level of care.

Unfortunately, not everyone has had the same view on keeping morale in reporting on his long road to recovery, as German Formula 1 magazine Titanic went out of their way to cause upset to the Schumacher family in posting a picture of Niki Lauda, who was famously injured during a car crash in the 1970s, implying that the picture was of Michael after his crash. One important thing to take from that was that it was a one-in-a-million occurrence, and that most other outlets showed deep concern and worry towards the racing legend’s current condition, rather than seeing it as an inappropriate opportunity for satire.

What do we know?

Some reports coming out of Michael Schumacher’s camp have said that his bills for being looked after at home now amount to over £20m. Rumours that he could be moved to America or a list of other countries for better treatment are still unconfirmed, but it’s a relief to hear only positives from his prolonged reparative process.

Fans respect the wishes of his family to remain secretive over his current condition but are obviously interested in his current state, with it becoming more unnerving as no major news emerges.

An image leak was the only time anyone saw him since suffering the injury but aside from that seldom blip, there’s been no sign of his physical appearance or anything that his family didn’t want in the public domain, which is clearly important to them, and should be immediately made important to all us fans too.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.