Abu Dhabi Insists F1 Finale Goes Ahead: 'It's Happening'

Two races in the region have already been lost this season. Abu Dhabi is refusing to become the third.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix organisers insist the season finale will go ahead as planned, despite continuing uncertainty around the Middle East security situation.

Saif Al Noaimi, chief executive of Ethara, the company that organises the race, told Gulf News there had been no change to preparations at all.

What are the organisers actually saying?

Nothing hedged, which is itself the news.

"It's happening," he insisted. "It's been planned. Nothing has changed."

"We're very excited. We're very much ready."

Speaking separately to The National, Al Noaimi said the planning never paused, not even after the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian cancellations earlier this season.

"We haven't stopped planning for the 2026 Grand Prix for one day," he said.

"We've been full speed ahead since the beginning of the year. We haven't had to make any changes to the planning and the execution."

He added that Yas Marina is "100 per cent ready" and that ticket sales are running ahead of last year.

Does Formula 1 agree?

So far, yes.

Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has recently confirmed that both Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain on the calendar, which lines up with the organisers' message rather than cutting against it.

That matters more than a promoter's optimism. Promoters almost always say the race is on. The commercial rights holder saying the same thing is the part worth noting.

It is also worth remembering how quickly this season changed shape. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds were removed from the calendar with far less notice than anyone in the paddock would have liked, which is exactly why a confident statement from a promoter now carries less weight than it used to.

Why is Imola still being mentioned?

Because the regional picture remains volatile.

Other major sporting events in the area have already been postponed or cancelled, and Imola continues to be kept ready as an emergency alternative. Keeping a European venue warm costs Formula 1 very little and buys it a great deal of flexibility.

None of that means Abu Dhabi expects to lose the race. It means the sport has learned, twice this year, what happens when it has no plan B.

Why the finale matters this year

This is not a dead rubber waiting to happen.

The 2026 championship could still be decided in the closing races, and the venue hosting that decision has consequences for everything from tyre choice to travel logistics for thousands of fans who have already booked.

Fans travelling from Europe and Asia are the ones carrying the real risk here, because flights and hotels for a December race are booked months in advance and refunded slowly.

For now, the message from Yas Marina could not be shorter.

"Everything is on schedule, the date has not changed," said Al Noaimi.

Fast Facts: Abu Dhabi GP status Status Confirmed, no changes Organiser Saif Al Noaimi, Ethara CEO Venue readiness "100 per cent ready" Ticket sales Ahead of last year Backup venue Imola kept on standby

Related: Imola grandstands reportedly rise as Middle East finale fears grow

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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