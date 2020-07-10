2nd Free Practice Times 2020 Styrian F1 GP

F1 Race Event: Styrian Grand Prix
Race Track: Red Bull Ring

2nd Free Practice Fastest Lap Times 2020 Styrian F1 GP (FP2)

Both Red Bull RB16 cars in the pits

Weather: dry  32.0°C
Tarmac: dry  50.2°C
Humidity : 32.4%
Wind : 0.9 m/s E
Pressure: 936.0 bar

The 2nd free practice started a few minutes later, due to the qualifying session of F2 took a lot longer than expected. Because the weather forecast promises thunderstorms for tomorrow. the second free practice for the first ever Styrian GP of this Sunday was very important. When the weather is to bad to drive the times of this second free practice will be used for Sunday's start grid.

15 minutes into this session the FP2 was stopped after Daniel Ricciardo had a huge crash in high speed turn 9. He lost control of his Renault and hit the tyre barriers to significant damage the rear wing. Replays show he carried too much speed into turn 9 that caused the rear of the car to break out which he could not correct in time.


Half an hour into the session all drivers were getting the hang of it and the quickest time was improved constantly. We also heard Max Verstappen complaining about losing power when he shifts up above 4th gear.

Kevin Magnussen was again able to drive the Haas on the Styrian circuit. His car had power unit issues in FP1 that forced the Danish driver to sit out the whole first session.

The track limits of turn 9 & 10 were asking a lot patientes from the drivers. Race control had to delete several quickest lap times of drivers who didn't manage to keep their car on the black stuff. The track limit rule is that the have to keep 2 wheels on the red/white curbstones.

Both Racing Point drivers topped the leaderboard until halfway the session. Perez was quickest with a 1:03.877 until Bottas drove a 1:03.703 min in the Mercedes. That time was soon bettered by Verstappen to 1:03.660 min

The quickest lap time of last week in FP2 on the same track with cooler weather was 1:04,304 min, driven by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W11 on soft tyres.

FP2 Lap Times 2020 Styrian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:03.66027Soft
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:03.703+0.043s35Soft
311Sergio PérezRacing Point1:03.877+0.217s43Soft
418Lance StrollRacing Point1:04.241+0.581s43Soft
555Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:04.333+0.673s44Soft
644Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:04.348+0.688s26Soft
723Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:04.437+0.777s28Soft
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:04.541+0.881s30Soft
916Charles LeclercFerrari1:04.706+1.046s34Soft
1031Esteban OconRenault1:04.746+1.086s32Soft
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:04.757+1.097s36Soft
1226Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:05.050+1.390s33Soft
137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:05.152+1.492s23Soft
1499Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:05.365+1.705s35Soft
1563George RussellWilliams1:05.588+1.928s33Soft
165Sebastian VettelFerrari1:05.613+1.953s39Medium
176Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:05.655+1.995s48Soft
1820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:05.790+2.130s36Soft
198Romain GrosjeanHaas1:06.096+2.436s37Soft
203Daniel RicciardoRenaultno time0,0002-

