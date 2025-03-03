2026 F1 Season: Teams Gear Up for New Testing Rules

Mar.3 - Formula 1 teams will be allowed to use one-year-old 2025 cars for their 'Testing of Previous Cars' (TPC) programs next year.

The usual TPC rules state that the single seaters permitted to run on actual test tracks, usually to benefit younger drivers, must be two years old.

But as the rules are changing so dramatically for 2026, 2025 cars will be permitted on the test circuits next year.

However, according to Auto Motor und Sport, this could actually be quite a disadvantage for teams that are switching engine suppliers for 2026.

One clear example is the currently -powered Sauber, which will become the works Audi team from 2026 - with Audi power.

"Ferrari is not particularly interested in continuing to provide Sauber with engines for the 2025 car because Audi would then have a benchmark and might get too much information from a competitor's product," revealed journalist Michael Schmidt.

"And even if Maranello were to agree, the price would be so high that one has to ask whether it is worth it. There is talk of $3-5 million per engine," he added.

Aston Martin is also changing engines for 2026 - from customer power to works Hondas. "But they are not put off by the high costs," Schmidt said, "especially as it is not part of the budget cap.

"Mercedes has only one condition," he explained. "Aston Martin must run its TPC program from an external building with a separate team, thus clearly distinguishing itself from the operational team that is supplied with engines by Honda."

As for Alpine, whose cars are currently powered by its own works Renault engines, the Enstone based team is switching to customer Mercedes power for 2026.

But Schmidt explained: "A small group of Renault engineers will be available at Viry-Chatillon for the TPC tests, who will look after the 2025 (Renault) power units before the 2026 Alpine-Mercedes can be used in 2028."

Schmidt said the situation is "more difficult" for Red Bull, who will use their very own engines next year in collaboration with Ford as Honda switches to Aston Martin.

Team advisor Dr Helmut Marko, however, contends: "There is an agreement (with Honda) for the future."

