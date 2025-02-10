2025 Formula 1 Season: Bottas to Mentor Rookie Antonelli - Wolff

Feb.10 - One of Valtteri Bottas' roles in 2025 will be to mentor Formula 1 rookie and Toto Wolff protege, Kimi Antonelli.

Having lost his Audi-owned Sauber seat, the Finn was snapped up by his former boss Wolff to serve as the primary Mercedes reserve driver this year.

The appointment not only shuffled Mick Schumacher out of the role, but also leapfrogged another existing Mercedes reserve, 23-year-old Frederic Vesti.

The Dane admits he was already frustrated that 18-year-old Antonelli was appointed as Lewis Hamilton's successor. "There are five rookies in Formula 1 this season," Vesti told the Danish broadcaster DR, "and I've beaten four of them in F2.

"It's incredibly frustrating to sit on the outside and look in on people I don't feel deserve it as much," he added. "But it gives me motivation, because it's also proof that I really can do it."

Team boss Wolff thinks it's a golden opportunity for Mercedes to be able to leverage the experience of proven race winner Bottas.

"Part of Valtteri's job will be to look after Kimi," he said. "To be there, to coach him, to constantly keep an eye on what is happening on the track."

Despite Antonelli's very young age, Wolff is determined not only that the Italian is the right replacement for Ferrari-bound Hamilton, but that he will be given time to shine.

"I couldn't repeat the mistake I made with (Max) Verstappen, who ended up at Red Bull," the Austrian told La Repubblica newspaper.

"Preparations with Kimi are going well but they started many, many years ago. I will keep him under my umbrella as long as it is necessary. And Kimi will learn from Valtteri but also George Russell.

"George is not mentioned enough," Wolff added. "We have an experienced driver who has won races and then we have this new up-and-coming talent. At the same time, Lewis is going his own way, looking for something new. I think it was refreshing for both sides.

"When I discussed Kimi with the CEO, he said to me 'This is so exciting - let's start working with the next generation'."

