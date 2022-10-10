2022 Japanese F1 GP race analysis by Peter Windsor

It rained in the build-up to the 2022 F1 Japanese GP at Suzuka - but they started nonetheless from the grid, from which Red Bull's Max Verstappen pulled-off the pass of the year into Turn 1/1B; then it rained some more - and several were the first-lap incidents. They adjourned, then, to the pit lane. More rain followed until, eventually, they re-started behind the Safety Car for a 40min sprint.

This time Max led from start to finish but, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing second, the consecration for the championship seemed destined for Austin. Then came the news that Leclerc had incurred a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage after sliding into the escape road of the chicane on the final lap. Then began the celebrations... In this video, Peter Windsor looks back at the day's key events; celebrates the Red Bull one-two and championship victory; and suggests some solutions to the safety issues that arose in Japan on race day.

