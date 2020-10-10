2021 Mick Schumacher decision due 'soon'

Oct.10 - News about Mick Schumacher's expected Formula 1 debut for 2021 is due "soon".

At the Nurburgring, that was the unified message of Ferrari and Alfa Romeo bosses Mattia Binotto and Frederic Vasseur respectively.

Most observers expect Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo to announce that Schumacher, 21, will replace his fellow Ferrari academy driver Antonio Giovinazzi next year.

"I'm happy with myself but I'm not the one who will decide," Giovinazzi said at the Nurburgring. "I think I deserve to be here again next year."

That, however, seems unlikely, with Alfa Romeo boss Vasseur telling Sky Italia when asked about Schumacher: "We will definitely see him in Formula 1 soon.

"I think we are about to make a decision about our drivers for next year," he added. "Mick is of course an option, but it is also up to Ferrari to make a decision."

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto also commented about Schumacher, the son of five-time former Ferrari champion Michael: "I think he'll be in Formula 1 soon.

"We will decide in the coming weeks what is best for him and the other academy drivers in Formula 2. We need a few more days to think about it."

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo's Vasseur denied that a 2021 deal for Kimi Raikkonen is now set in stone.

"I think it was pretty much the same journalists who said that it would be Hulkenberg and Perez," he told Canal Plus.

"No, he didn't sign," Vasseur clarified.

