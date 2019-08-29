2019 Belgian F1 GP Press Conference Schedule

2019 Belgian F1 GP Press Conference Schedule
THURSDAY, 29 AUGUST, 1500 HOURS LOCAL TIME
FRIDAY, 30 AUGUST, 1300 HOURS LOCAL TIME
SATURDAY, 31 AUGUST, POST-QUALIFYING
  • Three fastest drivers from Qualifying
SUNDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER, POST-RACE
  • First three finishing drivers

