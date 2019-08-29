2019 Belgian F1 GP Press Conference Schedule

THURSDAY, 29 AUGUST, 1500 HOURS LOCAL TIME
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
- Sergio Pérez (Racing Point)
- Alexander Albon (Red Bull)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- George Russell (Williams)
FRIDAY, 30 AUGUST, 1300 HOURS LOCAL TIME
- Guenther Steiner (Haas)
- Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda)
- Otmar Szafnauer (Racing Point)
- Cyril Abiteboul (Renault)
- Franz Tost (Toro Rosso)
SATURDAY, 31 AUGUST, POST-QUALIFYING
- Three fastest drivers from Qualifying
SUNDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER, POST-RACE
- First three finishing drivers
