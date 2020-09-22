20,000 to attend Nurburgring race

Sep.22 - The trend away from 'ghost races' is continuing, with the Nurburgring announcing that 20,000 spectators will be allowed to attend next month's race.

Ticket sales begin on Tuesday, with the cheapest starting at 199 euros.

It follows the approval of the Nurburgring's anti-coronavirus health measures by the regional district administration of Ahrweiler.

"In the times of corona and the enormous personnel and planning effort this entails, everything is a question of cost," said circuit boss Mirco Markfort.

"But it is also about giving fans the opportunity to buy tickets and experience the race safely."

