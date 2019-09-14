Can Hamilton halt Leclerc's winning streak?

Written by Luke Phelps

Two races into the second half of the season and Lewis Hamilton is yet to win a race. The five-time and reigning world champion has been second-best to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at both Spa and Monza, as the Frenchman starts to unsettle Mercedes'.

Leclerc's Monza joy and Hamilton controversy

The celebrations in Belgium were muted from Leclerc with the passing of F2 driver Anthoine Hubert that weekend. But the win at Monza was a joyous one and it closes the gap to Max Verstappen for third place in the 2019 drivers' standings to just three points.

Hamilton started behind Leclerc in Italy and it stayed that way for the entire race. But it didn’t go without controversy, as Hamilton criticised Leclerc for dangerous driving after an incident in lap 23. Hamilton was forced off the track and onto a slip road by Leclerc who was defending his lead, though the Ferrari driver was unpunished for the incident.

Anyone could win at Singapore

The drivers will be on show at Singapore's enthralling street circuit this weekend where Mercedes will be looking to put things right. Last year it was Hamilton who triumphed in Singapore but this year will no doubt be tougher. With Leclerc on his tail and with the Red Bulls looking to make a statement on one of their favoured tracks.





Hamilton chases a fifth Singapore GP win this weekend and Leclerc his first. Last year the Frenchman finished 9th in the Sauber. This year he’ll have his sights set on his consecutive win in F1.

A new rivalry.

A new rivalry is hotting up in F1. Hamilton and Leclerc could go on to have some epic battles in the coming years. Maybe we could again see one at Singapore this weekend. After dropping points at both Spa and Monza Hamilton will be fully-focussed on bagging 25 points in Singapore. But there’ll be competition from more than Leclerc on Sunday. Hamilton will behave to be at his finest to fend them all off.

