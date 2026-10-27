On This Day in F1 History: Vettel Seals Fourth Title in India

Thirteen years ago today, Sebastian Vettel became a four-time Formula 1 World Champion. The date was October 27, 2013, and the venue was the Buddh International Circuit in India. Vettel's victory in the 2013 Indian Grand Prix confirmed his place among the sport's greats, with three races remaining.

Vettel started from pole position but did not have it all his own way. He pitted as early as the second lap to switch from the fragile soft tyres to the more durable mediums, dropping to the back of the field.

He then carved his way back through the pack, passing Sergio Pérez on lap 21 to move into second behind his teammate Mark Webber.

Vettel took the lead later and controlled the race to the finish. It was his sixth straight win, a streak which would end at nine consecutive victories, an F1 record at the time.

Webber's race ended on lap 42 with an alternator problem.

Nico Rosberg finished second for Mercedes, almost 30 seconds behind, with Romain Grosjean completing the podium in third for Lotus after starting 17th. Fernando Alonso, Vettel's only remaining title rival, could manage no better than 11th for Ferrari.

The Championship Math

Vettel arrived in India with a 90-point lead over Alonso. The mathematics were straightforward: Vettel needed only a fifth-place finish to secure the title, regardless of where Alonso finished. As it turned out, he won the race and Alonso finished outside the points, making the coronation complete.

It was Vettel's fourth consecutive World Championship, becoming the fourth driver in F1 history with at least four championships, joining Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher and Alain Prost (later on, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen joined the list).

At 26 years old, he was the youngest four-time champion in the sport's history. Red Bull also sealed the Constructors' Championship on the same afternoon, their fourth consecutive title.

The End of an Era

The 2013 Indian Grand Prix was the third and final running of the event. The Buddh International Circuit hosted the race from 2011 to 2013 before it was dropped from the calendar due to organizational issues. It was a brief but memorable chapter in Formula 1 history, and it ended with Vettel's crowning moment.

Fast Facts: Sebastian Vettel Drivers' Championships 4 (2010-2013, Red Bull) F1 Wins 53 wins (fourth-most in F1 history) F1 Poles 57 poles (fourth-most in F1 history) First Win 2008 Italian GP, Toro Rosso Final Race 2022 Abu Dhabi GP, Aston Martin

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About the author Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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